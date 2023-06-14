US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistan has secured much-needed deal with Russia to buy crude in Chinese currency, and the move raised several eyebrows.
Amid the debate, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the move as the payment for the crude shipment was made in Chinese Yuan.
US spokesperson said the Biden government respects Islamabad’s decision to get Russian crude in Chinese Yuan. He made the statement when asked during a recent presser.
With respect to the recent transaction in Yuan, US has been very clear that every country has to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports, he added.
Miller also shared his views on the May 9 events and tightening of noose against dissenters, saying the US government is aware of the reports about civilians' trial in military courts. Washington will continue to urge Pakistani officials to respect democratic principles and the rule of law, he said.
State Department spokesperson also mentioned sharing views on human rights, democracy, and respect for the rule of law with Pakistani officials at the highest levels.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.8
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.16
|771.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.15
|40.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.17
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.48
|942.48
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.82
|177.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.35
|753.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.83
|79.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.51
|26.80
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.38
|317.80
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
