US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistan has secured much-needed deal with Russia to buy crude in Chinese currency, and the move raised several eyebrows.

Amid the debate, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the move as the payment for the crude shipment was made in Chinese Yuan.

US spokesperson said the Biden government respects Islamabad’s decision to get Russian crude in Chinese Yuan. He made the statement when asked during a recent presser.

With respect to the recent transaction in Yuan, US has been very clear that every country has to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports, he added.

Miller also shared his views on the May 9 events and tightening of noose against dissenters, saying the US government is aware of the reports about civilians' trial in military courts. Washington will continue to urge Pakistani officials to respect democratic principles and the rule of law, he said.

State Department spokesperson also mentioned sharing views on human rights, democracy, and respect for the rule of law with Pakistani officials at the highest levels.