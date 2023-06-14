Search

PakistanWorld

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2023
US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistan has secured much-needed deal with Russia to buy crude in Chinese currency, and the move raised several eyebrows.

Amid the debate, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the move as the payment for the crude shipment was made in Chinese Yuan.

US spokesperson said the Biden government respects Islamabad’s decision to get Russian crude in Chinese Yuan. He made the statement when asked during a recent presser.

With respect to the recent transaction in Yuan, US has been very clear that every country has to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports, he added.

Miller also shared his views on the May 9 events and tightening of noose against dissenters, saying the US government is aware of the reports about civilians' trial in military courts. Washington will continue to urge Pakistani officials to respect democratic principles and the rule of law, he said.

State Department spokesperson also mentioned sharing views on human rights, democracy, and respect for the rule of law with Pakistani officials at the highest levels.

Why is Pakistan paying Russia in Chinese currency?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan to import 'cheaper' LNG from Azerbaijan

09:57 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Tariq Malik steps down as NADRA chairperson, barred from leaving Pakistan

08:53 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Pakistan court awards death sentence to Christian man over blasphemy

09:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

US announces sanctions against Pakistani, Chinese companies linked to missile programme

04:53 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

‘Aise hi hota hai’: Pakistan’s first film on animal abuse set for release this week

07:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Powerful earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Pakistan

01:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in ...

10:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 14, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 305.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.8 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.16 771.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.15 40.55
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.17
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.48 942.48
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.82 177.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 745.35 753.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.83 79.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.51 26.80
Swiss Franc CHF 315.38 317.80
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: