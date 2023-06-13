Search

BusinessPakistan

Why is Pakistan paying Russia in Chinese currency?

Web Desk 08:01 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
Why is Pakistan paying Russia in Chinese currency?
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – In a significant shift in its US dollar-dominated export payments policy, Pakistan paid for its first government-to-government import of discounted Russian crude oil in Chinese currency.

As Pakistan faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem and risks a default on its external debt, discounted Russian crude oil offers a respite because the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank are scarcely enough to cover a month of controlled imports.

Under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow earlier this year, the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arrived in Karachi on Sunday and is currently being offloaded at the port.

Speaking to Reuters, Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik did not give the commercial details of the deal, including pricing or the discount that Pakistan got, but confirmed that the "payment (was) made in RMB)".

First G2G deal with Russia

Malik said the purchase of crude under Pakistan's first government-to-government (G2G) deal with Russia consisted of 100,000 tonnes. As much as 45,000 tonnes have docked at the Karachi port and the remaining 55,000 tonnes is on its way. Pakistan had made the purchase in April this year. About the grade of the Russian crude oil Pakistan has purchased, Malik said it is Urals, one of the lighter crudes available.

A new market for Russia

As it redirects oil from Western markets because of the Ukraine conflict, Pakistan's purchase gives Moscow a new outlet to add to growing sales to India and China.

Earlier this month, Pakistan outlined a process to open barter trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran, another sign of the South Asian economy seeking avenues to buy and sell commodities without trading in dollars. Analysts say the move could be a shift from West to East.

Where will Pakistan refine Russian crude oil?

Pakistan's Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude oil. According to Malik, all the tests and trials had been done and the Russian crude was fit to refine and market locally.

Malik played down concerns about the financial viability and local refineries' ability to process Russian crude. He said, "We've run iterations of various product mixes, and in no scenario will the refining of this crude make a loss." "We are very sure it will be commercially viable," he added.

Malik said it will be mixed with around 60-70% Arabian light crude for refining. He said, "No adjustments (were) needed at the refinery to refine the Russian crude."

'Looking to target one-third of Pakistan's total oil imports from Russia'

Energy imports make up the majority of the Pakistan's external payments. Islamabad imported 154,000 bpd of oil in 2022, around the same as the previous year, data from analytics firm Kpler showed. "We're looking to target one-third of our total oil imports at the Russian crude," Malik said.

The crude was predominantly to Pakistan supplied by the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia and then the United Arab Emirates.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's everything about the name, speed and when will it hit Pakistan?

10:46 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

06:01 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

United unveils ‘cheapest’ 150cc motorbike in Pakistan

04:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Relief expected as Pakistan starts refining Russian oil

02:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

PepsiCo Pakistan and Foodpanda join forces to enhance culinary experience

12:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Pakistan decides to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

10:33 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:52 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 12, 2023

09:16 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 13, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 303 306
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: