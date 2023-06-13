Why is Pakistan paying Russia in Chinese currency?

ISLAMABAD – In a significant shift in its US dollar-dominated export payments policy, Pakistan paid for its first government-to-government import of discounted Russian crude oil in Chinese currency.
As Pakistan faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem and risks a default on its external debt, discounted Russian crude oil offers a respite because the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank are scarcely enough to cover a month of controlled imports.
Under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow earlier this year, the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arrived in Karachi on Sunday and is currently being offloaded at the port.
Speaking to Reuters, Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik did not give the commercial details of the deal, including pricing or the discount that Pakistan got, but confirmed that the "payment (was) made in RMB)".
Malik said the purchase of crude under Pakistan's first government-to-government (G2G) deal with Russia consisted of 100,000 tonnes. As much as 45,000 tonnes have docked at the Karachi port and the remaining 55,000 tonnes is on its way. Pakistan had made the purchase in April this year. About the grade of the Russian crude oil Pakistan has purchased, Malik said it is Urals, one of the lighter crudes available.
As it redirects oil from Western markets because of the Ukraine conflict, Pakistan's purchase gives Moscow a new outlet to add to growing sales to India and China.
Earlier this month, Pakistan outlined a process to open barter trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran, another sign of the South Asian economy seeking avenues to buy and sell commodities without trading in dollars. Analysts say the move could be a shift from West to East.
Pakistan's Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude oil. According to Malik, all the tests and trials had been done and the Russian crude was fit to refine and market locally.
Malik played down concerns about the financial viability and local refineries' ability to process Russian crude. He said, "We've run iterations of various product mixes, and in no scenario will the refining of this crude make a loss." "We are very sure it will be commercially viable," he added.
Malik said it will be mixed with around 60-70% Arabian light crude for refining. He said, "No adjustments (were) needed at the refinery to refine the Russian crude."
Energy imports make up the majority of the Pakistan's external payments. Islamabad imported 154,000 bpd of oil in 2022, around the same as the previous year, data from analytics firm Kpler showed. "We're looking to target one-third of our total oil imports at the Russian crude," Malik said.
The crude was predominantly to Pakistan supplied by the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia and then the United Arab Emirates.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 13, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|303
|306
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.