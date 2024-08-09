BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2024 (Check Results Here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ghazi Khan has announced 2024 Class 9 Exam Results.

BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2024

Bise DG Khan Class 9 candidates can check the results here

BISE DG Khan Class 9 Result 2024 Gazette

The gazette will be shared soon, stay updated for more details.

Check BISE DG Khan Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800295.

All Punjab boards including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Friday.

