China reports first human case of H3N8 strain of bird flu
BEIJING – China reported the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu on Tuesday, but health officials say there is low risk of rapid spread of infection among people.
With first emerged in North America in 2001, the infection is known to affect animals including horses, dogs, seals and others.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) has confirmed the development, saying a four-year-old boy contracted the strain after being hospitalised with fever and other symptoms in central Henan province.
NHC said that the family of the infected child raised chicken at home, which is located in an area populated by wild ducks.
It said that the boy contracted infection directly from bird, adding that the strain lacks "the ability to effectively infect humans". No other family members are safe from the infection.
However, it asked people to stay away from dead and sick birds and visit hospital immediately if they develop such symptoms.
