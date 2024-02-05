Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Over 100 people were killed in forest fires in Chile, authorities said, as the South American nation declared emergency.
Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling to bring the ablaze under control, authorities said, as death toll soared to 112 people, with hundreds more missing.
Chile's President hinted at rise in death tally as forest fires continued to blaze in the central region of Valparaiso. He said over 1,500 houses have been burned by forest fires, expressing condolences to the families and friends of victims.
Horrific clips doing rounds online show eastern edge of the city, which is known for its annual international music festival, leaving people to sift through the remains of destroyed residences.
The country's disaster management said over 161 active fires were reported so far, while 100 year old botanical garden in Vina del Mar was completely destroyed by inferno.
Chile's government issued evacuation orders for thousands of residents and implemented curfews in heavily impacted cities, aiming to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles to reach affected areas.
Over 200 people were missing in Vina del Mar and its vicinity, a popular coastal region for summer tourists.
Amid the disaster, President and other government officials visited several affected regions, and the country announced two-day national mourning period for the fire victims.
The fires coincided with record-high temperatures in Chile, attributed to an El Niño weather pattern causing elevated temperatures and sparking forest fires across several Latin American nations.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
