Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Over 100 people were killed in forest fires in Chile, authorities said, as the South American nation declared emergency.

Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling to bring the ablaze under control, authorities said, as death toll soared to 112 people, with hundreds more missing.

Chile's President hinted at rise in death tally as forest fires continued to blaze in the central region of Valparaiso. He said over 1,500 houses have been burned by forest fires, expressing condolences to the families and friends of victims.

Horrific clips doing rounds online show eastern edge of the city, which is known for its annual international music festival, leaving people to sift through the remains of destroyed residences.

The country's disaster management said over 161 active fires were reported so far, while 100 year old botanical garden in Vina del Mar was completely destroyed by inferno.

Chile's government issued evacuation orders for thousands of residents and implemented curfews in heavily impacted cities, aiming to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles to reach affected areas.

Over 200 people were missing in Vina del Mar and its vicinity, a popular coastal region for summer tourists.

Amid the disaster, President and other government officials visited several affected regions, and the country announced two-day national mourning period for the fire victims.

The fires coincided with record-high temperatures in Chile, attributed to an El Niño weather pattern causing elevated temperatures and sparking forest fires across several Latin American nations.