Search

World

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Web Desk
10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024
Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing
Source: File Photo

Over 100 people were killed in forest fires in Chile, authorities said, as the  South American nation declared emergency.

Hundreds of firefighters are currently battling to bring the ablaze under control, authorities said, as death toll soared to 112 people, with hundreds more missing.

Chile's President hinted at rise in death tally as forest fires continued to blaze in the central region of Valparaiso. He said over 1,500 houses have been burned by forest fires, expressing condolences to the families and friends of victims.

Horrific clips doing rounds online show eastern edge of the city, which is known for its annual international music festival, leaving people to sift through the remains of destroyed residences.

The country's disaster management said over 161 active fires were reported so far, while 100 year old botanical garden in Vina del Mar was completely destroyed by inferno.

Chile's government issued evacuation orders for thousands of residents and implemented curfews in heavily impacted cities, aiming to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles to reach affected areas.

Over 200 people were missing in Vina del Mar and its vicinity, a popular coastal region for summer tourists. 

Amid the disaster, President and other government officials visited several affected regions, and the country announced two-day national mourning period for the fire victims. 

The fires coincided with record-high temperatures in Chile, attributed to an El Niño weather pattern causing elevated temperatures and sparking forest fires across several Latin American nations.

11 die as Chile battles worst ever devastating wildfires

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

08:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Israeli soldiers dig up over 2,000 Palestinian graves in Gaza 'in ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

UN Security Council meets next week over ICJ decision on Gaza

10:04 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

NATO’s biggest military exercise with over 90,000 troops kickstarts ...

09:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Over 140 killed in last 24 hours as Israeli forces move closer to ...

07:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Mexico, Chile ask ICC to investigate potential crimes amid ...

04:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over ...

World

09:05 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack

10:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

112 more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

03:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi

Advertisement

Latest

10:23 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 5 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 5th February  2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: