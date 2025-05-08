‘Operation Sindoor Continues’: Indian Defence Minister hints at escalating military response

NEW DELHI – Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh warned of more military action after late night strikes in Pakistan, which were met with swift response from Pakistani armed forces.

India’s readiness to escalate military actions if provoked, after success of Operation Sindoor. The military aggression which targeted civilians in Pakistan and further heightened tensions in region.

India’s airstrikes were claimed to hit several locations linked to some alleged terror groups, but killed innocent lives including children. Rajnath Singh confirmed that around 100 militants were reportedly killed in the operation, though the number remains unverified.

Defence Minister’s comments made it clear that New Delhi is no longer content with merely responding to threats but is now positioning itself to advance military aggression if necessary. “While we do not seek escalation, India will not hesitate to strike back should Pakistan continue its provocative actions,” Singh warned.

With Operation Sindoor still ongoing, India’s military posture shifted towards greater assertiveness, with government indicating its readiness to pursue further strikes if the security situation demands it. As the operation continues, the world watches closely, awaiting Pakistan’s response and the potential for further conflict.

Indian government is prepared to increase its military presence along the borders, signaling a shift toward proactive defense and preemptive strikes to ensure national security.