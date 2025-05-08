No Evacuation in Lahore as Fake Security Alert sparks chaos after Indian Drone Attacks

LAHORE – Chaos briefly erupted in parts of provincial capital Lahore, especially in DHA and Walton side, after a fake emergency alert went viral, urging residents to evacuate from certain areas.

The message, written in official-language and claiming to be an “Emergency Public Notification from DC Lahore,” falsely reported that the Pakistan Armed Forces had taken control of Barki, Bediyan, and the BRB Canal, and that residents of DHA Phase 8, Askari 11, Paragon City, and Green City should evacuate immediately.

Within hours, the alert had been shared by panicked residents, who forwarded in groups without verification.

The message said: Drone attacks from across the border had occurred. Armed forces were locking down DHA Phase 8, Askari 11, Paragon City, and Green City.” Some people reportedly fled their homes with emergency bags.

Later, it turned out to be FAKE Notification, aimed to create panic as there is no evacuation, and no military lockdown.

“There is some threat, but no instructions have been issued to evacuate any part of Lahore. The message being circulated is entirely fabricated and should be ignored.”

Indian Drone Attacks in Pakistan

In major development, Pakistan’s military successfully intercepted and shot down 25 Israeli-made Herop drones, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The drones, which were reportedly infiltrating Pakistani airspace, were destroyed using advanced technical equipment and weapons deployed by Pakistan’s defense forces. The debris from these Israeli-made drones has been recovered from various locations across the country, confirming the military’s claim of a direct confrontation with hostile aerial threats.

ISPR statement highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces have been actively responding to these incursions, providing a “befitting reply” to any aggressive actions aimed at destabilizing the nation’s security.

“This decisive action demonstrates Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and neutralize any external threats,” the statement concluded.

The shootdown of these drones adds to rising tensions in the region, as military analysts speculate that these actions could mark a new phase in technological warfare along the borders.