Pakistani forces kill 40-50 Indian soldiers at LoC, claims Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said 40 to 50 Indian soldiers were killed at the Line of Control in crush response to the neighbouring country’s aggression.

He revealed it while giving a policy statement in the National Assembly amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India. He added that Pakistan has also inflicted damage on Indian aircraft and military installations.

Tarar said that India is still collecting the bodies of its soldiers from the LoC, adding that brigade headquarters of India has been destroyed.

Atta Tarar said that Rafale jets are considered the world’s best fighter aircraft with advanced technology. “India was proud, thinking that with Rafale jets they could do anything, but they had to face humiliation and embarrassment.”

It is recalled that Pakistani forces have shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales in recent attacks.

“The intention with which India wanted to harm Pakistan backfired, and now due to embarrassment, India has changed its strategy,” he said while talking about the drone attacks.

He further stated, “We have shot down Israeli-made Indian drones outside of our air defense systems”.

Earlier in the day, ISPR said Pakistani forces have so far shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones using both soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons-based) countermeasures.

Following India’s cowardly attack on the night between 6th and 7th of May, during which five advanced fighter jets, several drones, and multiple posts were destroyed, resulting in significant military casualties, India, in a state of panic and desperation, and has been launching Israeli-made Harop drones at Pakistan.

The ISPR further said that these cowardly drone attacks are a clear sign of India’s confusion and distress.

India has suffered heavy losses along the Line of Control and continues to do so.

Debris of Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces are delivering a crushing response to the enemy and are foiling all of its malicious plans.