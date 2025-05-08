Punjab issues emergency SOPs amid rising tensions with India

In response to rising regional tensions following Indian airstrikes on Pakistani cities, the Punjab government has issued comprehensive emergency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help citizens prepare for a potential armed conflict or aerial attack.

The advisory, released by the Welfare Wing of the Services and General Administration Department, emphasizes readiness, safety, and community support. It follows Wednesday’s airstrike on Muridke near Lahore, where an Indian missile hit the Government Health and Education Complex, causing significant damage. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

The SOPs instruct residents to prepare designated shelter spaces—preferably windowless rooms or basements—and to keep emergency kits ready, including essential items like bottled water, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights, portable chargers, and vital documents.

During any emergency alert, residents are advised to turn off lights to reduce visibility, move to secure areas, seal all entry points, and shut off gas lines. When relocating to lower floors or exiting buildings, stairs should be used instead of elevators.

In the event of an evacuation order, citizens must follow official instructions, carry their emergency kits and documents, and ensure all utilities are safely turned off before leaving. The SOPs also stress the importance of assisting neighbours, especially the elderly, disabled, and children.

Officials urged the public to remain calm, avoid panic, and monitor verified government channels for updates. The directive underscores the critical importance of community resilience, preparation, and mutual aid during times of national emergency.