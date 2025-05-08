Three Indian drones shot down in Rawalpindi, 1 civilian dead

Pakistan’s security forces intercepted and shot down three Indian drones over Rawalpindi on Wednesday, as cross-border hostilities continued to intensify. One civilian, injured during the drone strikes, later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

According to police sources, the drones entered Pakistani airspace and were downed in separate areas across the city. One drone was shot down near Rumi Road in the Saddar area, while another crashed close to the Racecourse Transit Camp. A third was brought down near the Scheme 3 vicinity, causing panic among local residents.

One of the drones fell in the bustling Food Street area, seriously injuring a young man. Despite efforts by emergency responders to provide timely medical assistance, the victim could not survive his injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that the drones had been hovering in the air for a considerable duration before being intercepted. Law enforcement and investigative agencies have launched a detailed inquiry into the incidents.

Beyond Rawalpindi, reports of drone activity and further interceptions came from other parts of the country. In Zafarwal’s Tarapur area, a drone was shot down by Pakistani forces. Another drone crash was reported in Chakwal’s Dhaman region near Diwaliyan village, though no casualties were reported there.

Additionally, Indian drone incursions were detected in Gujranwala, where security personnel successfully neutralized the aerial threat. In Sindh’s Ghotki district, a drone crashed in the Dad Leghari police jurisdiction, tragically killing one farmer and injuring another.