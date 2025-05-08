British Council cancels exams in Lahore in light of current situation

The British Council has announced the cancellation of all board examinations scheduled for today in Lahore, citing security concerns stemming from the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

In an official statement, the Council said the decision was taken with the safety and well-being of candidates as the top priority. “The decision to cancel the examinations was made with candidate safety as the primary concern,” the statement read.

This move marks a sharp departure from the Council’s position just a day earlier, when it had assured students and institutions that all scheduled exams would continue as planned. On Wednesday, the British Council Pakistan had posted a message on Facebook stating, “All exams scheduled for today will proceed as planned. We will keep you updated if there are any changes.”

Following that announcement, students were advised to reach out to their schools or, in the case of private candidates, to contact the Customer Services Centre for any examination-related concerns.

As of now, no information has been provided regarding the rescheduling of the cancelled exams. The Council has assured candidates that further updates will be communicated through official channels as the situation develops.