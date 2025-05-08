All Pakistani ports on Maritime high alert, fishing and private boats banned

In light of heightened regional tensions, maritime security has been placed on high alert at all major Pakistani ports. Port authorities have confirmed the imposition of an immediate ban on both small and large boats from venturing into the open sea.

According to port sources, the ban includes hundreds of fishing vessels and private boats, with all previously issued permits now officially revoked. The decision aims to restrict non-essential movement in order to enhance overall maritime security.

Despite the restrictions on local maritime activity, the arrival and departure of commercial cargo vessels will continue as scheduled. Port operations for international trade remain unaffected, ensuring minimal disruption to economic activity.

“This measure has been taken purely to limit movement at sea and bolster security preparedness in the current climate,” said a port official on condition of anonymity.