Sindh imposes section 144 in Karachi as newly elected members take oath today

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh have imposed Section 144 in south zone of the provincial capital Karachi to deal with protests as newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly are taking oath in their maiden session today.

Section 144, which forbids the gathering of more than four people at any public place, was enforced at the request of the Sindh IGP and other senior police officials, with the aim of maintaining law and order during the provincial assembly meeting.

Meanwhile, Burns Road and other arteries leading to Sindh Assembly were closed to divert the traffic flow.

Sindh's interior minister also announced that Section 144 is in effect around the assembly building, prohibiting marches or protests nearby. He warned of strict legal actions against those disrupting peace.

Police also warned that any violation of these restrictions would lead to legal action by the concerned station house officer (SHO).

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) announced to protest outside the assembly building against alleged election rigging.