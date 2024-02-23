PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday nominated Murad Ali Shah for the post of Sindh chief minister again.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the announcement in a press conference, stating that Awais Qadir Shahi and Naveed Anthony will be our candidates for the post of Sindh Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

The announcement comes as newly-elected members of the Sindh Assembly are set to take oath tomorrow (Saturday).

Bilawal once again clarified that his party would not be part of the federal cabinet, adding that they had not demanded any ministry.

While highlighting the problems being faced by people in Sindh, he said the provincial government will try to solve them on priority basis.

He also the initiative to re-build houses in flood-hit area hit snags during the elections, adding that it will be restarted soon.

“We will have to show better performance than past,” he asserted, adding that water issue will also be resolved on priority basis.