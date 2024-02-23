PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday nominated Murad Ali Shah for the post of Sindh chief minister again.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the announcement in a press conference, stating that Awais Qadir Shahi and Naveed Anthony will be our candidates for the post of Sindh Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.
The announcement comes as newly-elected members of the Sindh Assembly are set to take oath tomorrow (Saturday).
Bilawal once again clarified that his party would not be part of the federal cabinet, adding that they had not demanded any ministry.
While highlighting the problems being faced by people in Sindh, he said the provincial government will try to solve them on priority basis.
He also the initiative to re-build houses in flood-hit area hit snags during the elections, adding that it will be restarted soon.
“We will have to show better performance than past,” he asserted, adding that water issue will also be resolved on priority basis.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
