Pakistan Chemical Forum to organise exhibition from March 4

06:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Pakistan Chemical Forum to organise exhibition from March 4

LAHORE – A mega exhibition called the "Pakistan Chemical Forum" will run for three days from March 4th to March 6th, 2024. The event will be held at the International Expo Centre Lahore and will be organised by B2B Media Private Limited and the Pakistan Chemistry Council. 

This exhibition will serve as the most significant trade platform where more than 250 foreign delegates will showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products.

The show aims to provide a platform for Industry-academic linkage and enhance Pakistan's exports in general, as well as build the image of the country at an international level. The President of LCCI, the Regional Chairman of FPCCI, and the Provincial Minister will be chief guests at the inaugural ceremony on March 4.

Zaki Aijaz, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional chairman, and Moazzam Rasheed, the organizer of the Pakistan Chemical Forum, briefed the media about the event's details and responded to queries from journalists on Thursday.

They said inconsistent policies, unprecedented increases in energy prices, unrealistic taxation and high policy rates are significant challenges faced by the chemical sector. To a question, they informed that the huge difference in volumes of imports and exports of chemicals is alarming. Pakistan imports chemicals worth $35 billion, while exports are only $3.5 billion. The sector has enormous potential that should be utilized adequately for bridging the trade deficit. "The prudent way forward is import substitution through local production, optimum utilization of natural resources, and value addition, the FPCCI heads explained.

Moazzam Rasheed shared details of the mega event. He said the 10th Pakistan Coating Show will deal in Coatings, Paints, Inks, Sealants, Construction chemicals, and Surface finishes, with an estimated revenue of $50 billion and an export volume of $19 million.

The 3rd PAKCHEM Expo will deal with speciality and commodity chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Allied Industries, with an estimated revenue of $20 billion and an export volume of $1.15 billion. The 4th Pakistan Polyurethane Expo deals in foam, Construction, Footwear, Insulation, Appliances, and Flexible and Rigid Applications, with an estimated revenue of $6.73 billion and an export volume of $96.2 million. Moreover. the 5th PAKLAB Expo deals in total lab solutions, including Analytical Instruments, Consumables, Testing services, and furniture, with an estimated revenue of $1 billion and an export volume of $407 million.

The exhibition will feature a vast range of products from local and foreign companies from various sectors, including Paint, footwear, construction, sealants, and total lab solution providers for analytical instruments. There will be 350 stalls displaying these products. Seminars and conferences will also be part of this show, where participants can attend presentations of crucial personnel from industry and academia. Workshops and training in the front will help the professional and student bodies enhance skills through learning, knowledge sharing, capacity building, and interactive sessions. A ChemSMART will also be part of this expo, where new graduates can present their innovative ideas to business leaders in the relevant field.

