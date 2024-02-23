Search

ad
Pakistan

Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26

05:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on Feb 26 on the account of Shab-e-Barat.

Reports said the provincial government has issued a notification in this regard, declaring a public holiday on coming Monday.

Earlier this month, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Shab-e-Barat 2024 will be observed on February 26 (Monday). 

Muslims observe Shab e Barat every year as night holds significance and faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security.

Muslims pray on this night, calling it the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness that comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

When is Shab-e-Barat 2024 in Pakistan?

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26

05:23 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah for Sindh CM slot

03:20 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan named as next chief justice of LHC

03:09 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan sent to jail on judicial remand in corruption case

01:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

ECP notifies victory of three PML-N candidates from Islamabad

12:17 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Iddat verdict in court

Pakistan

06:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for ...

11:11 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Judge Muhammad Bashir who sentenced Imran Khan to prison made OSD

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

09:24 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Saad Rafique, Haneef Abbasi 'heckled, attacked by female political ...

02:02 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Imran Riaz Khan: Dissent Pakistani journalist arrested again

06:47 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Ex-Rawalpindi commissioner withdraws vote rigging allegations, shifts ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Chemical Forum to organise exhibition from March 4

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 23 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 282.45
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.60 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 23, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: