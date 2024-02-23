Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 26

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on Feb 26 on the account of Shab-e-Barat.

Reports said the provincial government has issued a notification in this regard, declaring a public holiday on coming Monday.

Earlier this month, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Shab-e-Barat 2024 will be observed on February 26 (Monday).

Muslims observe Shab e Barat every year as night holds significance and faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security.

Muslims pray on this night, calling it the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness that comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.