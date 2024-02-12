When is Shab-e-Barat 2024 in Pakistan?

Shaban moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Saturday, Ruet committee announced and first of Sha'ban 1445 Hijri falls today on Monday.

In 2024, Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 26 (Monday).

Muslims observe Shab e Barat every year as night holds significance and faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security.

Muslims pray on this night, calling it the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness that comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Shab-e-Barat

The night of forgiveness is observed two weeks before start of holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.

People prefer to keep fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both worlds.

Scholars used to highlight true teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Muslims also arrange Mahafil-e-Na'at to mark the holy night.

People light candles and scent sticks on the graves of their loved ones and seek Allah’s blessings. Many faithful fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food to needy ones.