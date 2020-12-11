Pakistan urges UN to probe EU DisinfoLab report on Indian propaganda network

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations and its human rights commission to immediately probe and delist the fake NGOs established by India to malign Pakistan.

He stated this in a press conference, flanked by Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf, in the context of EU DisinfoLab’s latest research report that show how India created fake websites, NGO and impersonated dead people to tarnish reputation of Pakistan through ill-intended propaganda.

He urged the UN to create process to eliminate manipulation of the international system through such fake network.

Qureshi said that India is involved in a hybrid war against Pakistan, adding that the latest research report “Indian Chronicles” vindicates the Pakistan’s positions and exposes New Delhi.

He said that Indian-backed network of fake websites and NGOs is working to improve image of India and at the same time maligning rival countries.

The foreign minister also asked the EU Parliament to begin a credible investigation into the manipulation of the EU Parliament and its legislative process by these fake organizations involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the scope and extent of India's operations against Pakistan under their hybrid war is now clearly evident.

He vowed that Pakistan will take all necessary actions to protect its interests.

Speaking on the occasion, Moeed Yusuf said these India has breached international laws with such activities.

"Indian Chronicles" show a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.

EU Disinfo Lab tweeted that “Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media - and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world.”