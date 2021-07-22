Noor Mukadam: FM Qureshi expresses deep grief with ex-diplomat over daughter's murder
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Noor Mukadam: FM Qureshi expresses deep grief with ex-diplomat over daughter's murder
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed his deep grief over the killing of daughter of a former Pakistani ambssador in the country's capital.

FM Qureshi contacted former ambassador Shoukat Muqaddam by telephone and conveyed heartfelt condolences to him, according to a statement issued here Wednesday night.

The minister sympathized with the bereaved family saying they were standing by them in this hour of grief, and promised all possible cooperation to the former diplomat.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday. Police said she was “slaughtered” after being shot at. Another person was also injured in the incident.

A friend of the woman, identified as Zahir Zakir, was arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder. Police obtained a three-day remand of the suspect from a local court, while officials said they were investigating the suspect’s motive for allegedly killing the woman.

Business tycoon arrested for murder of ... 11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a businessman for allegedly killing the daughter of former Pakistan’s ...

More From This Category
Nation celebrate second day of Eidul-Adha with ...
01:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan laments the loss of lives in China floods
11:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan’s COVID case total nears 1 million, as ...
08:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, India border forces exchange sweets on ...
08:35 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Army chief spends Eid with troops along ...
08:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Dasu bus incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China ...
07:57 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer stuns in saree on Eid
09:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr