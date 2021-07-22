Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to reverse the sales tax to the ex-mill rate till 30th November this year, in order to ensure reasonable reduction in sugar price.
The decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review prices of essential commodities.
It was also decided that ministries of industries and finance would review the future requirement of sugar and its import.
PM Imran directed the chief secretaries for suitable fixation of prices of essential daily items and ensure their implementation, according to the state broadcaster.
It was also decided to take strict action against the negligent concerned officials. For the fixation of proper price of edible oil, it was decided to frame a system.
PM Imran also directed for early finalization of legislation over the data sharing of necessary daily use items.
- Nation celebrate second day of Eidul-Adha with religious fervor01:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan laments the loss of lives in China floods11:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate10:17 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Noor Mukadam: FM Qureshi expresses deep grief with ex-diplomat over ...09:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
- PAKvWI – Pakistan Test team depart for Barbados next week09:31 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most generous entrepreneur in ...07:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- ‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's music video is out now04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan flaunt their singing skills (VIDEO)05:28 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021