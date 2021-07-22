Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate
Web Desk
10:17 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to reverse the sales tax to the ex-mill rate till 30th November this year, in order to ensure reasonable reduction in sugar price.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Thursday in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review prices of essential commodities.

It was also decided that ministries of industries and finance would review the future requirement of sugar and its import.

PM Imran directed the chief secretaries for suitable fixation of prices of essential daily items and ensure their implementation, according to the state broadcaster.

It was also decided to take strict action against the negligent concerned officials. For the fixation of proper price of edible oil, it was decided to frame a system.

PM Imran also directed for early finalization of legislation over the data sharing of necessary daily use items.

More From This Category
Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most ...
07:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Sehat Kahani CEO among five awardees for Global ...
06:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
12:25 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
Chinese company halts operations at Pakistan's ...
03:27 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation ...
01:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
HBL wins 'Best Bank in Pakistan 2021' award by ...
10:40 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer stuns in saree on Eid
09:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr