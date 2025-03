Pakistan’s registered voters reach 133.4 million

ISLAMABAD – The total number of registered voters in Pakistan has increased to 133.4 million, rising by over 747,000 from 132.67 million, according to the latest figures released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Despite this increase, a significant gender gap remains in voter registration, with male voters outnumbering female voters nationwide. The data shows 71.65 million men (53.71%) are registered compared to 61.76 million women (46.29%).

Province-Wise Breakdown

Islamabad: 1.18 million voters (619,573 men, 52.34% | 564,088 women, 47.66%)

Balochistan: 5.56 million voters (3.1 million men, 56.01% | 2.4 million women, 43.99%)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 22.67 million voters (12.33 million men, 54.38% | 10.34 million women, 45.62%)

Punjab: 76.01 million voters (44.67 million men, 53.24% | 35.54 million women, 46.76%)

Sindh: 27.98 million voters (15.11 million men, 54.03% | 12.86 million women, 45.97%)

Voter Count in Major Cities

Quetta: 886,841 voters (505,176 men, 56.96% | 381,665 women, 43.04%)

Peshawar: 2.17 million voters (1.19 million men, 55.09% | 975,552 women, 44.91%)

Karachi (Central, East, South, West): 11.85 million voters (6.28 million men, 5.57 million women)

Lahore: 7.23 million voters (3.80 million men, 52.58% | 3.43 million women, 47.42%)

Faisalabad: 5.50 million voters (2.94 million men, 53.44% | 2.56 million women, 46.56%)

Rawalpindi: 3.44 million voters (1.77 million men, 51.33% | 1.68 million women, 48.67%)

Collectively, these six cities account for 25.51 million voters, with men making up 12.90 million and women 11.90 million. The data underscores the ongoing need for efforts to bridge the gender gap in voter registration.