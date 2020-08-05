Seven die as a rikshaw fell into river Indus in upper Kohistan
Share
KOHISTAN - Seven people including five children of a same family died on Wednesday when a Rikshaw plunged into River Indus at Koz Kumala, Upper Kohistan.
While talking to APP, Station House Officer (SHO) Kumail Police Station Noor Nabi Shah confirmed that seven people including five children of a same family died as a Rikshaw fell into River Indus.
He further said the other two persons were also close relatives of the five children who have lost their lives in the incident.
After the accident, local police and rescue teams have reached the spot but owing to difficult terrain and low light the rescue operation would take time to recover the dead bodies of ill-fated passengers, Noor Nabi Shah added.
- Beirut blast: Death toll reaches 135, over 5,000 wounded in deadly ...10:22 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Huge fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market09:28 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam stars as Pakistan make reasonable score on ...01:10 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
- ECNEC approves upgradation’ project of Pakistan Railways11:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 281,000 cases of coronavirus – 6,030 confirmed ...11:48 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Shehzad Roy’s co-worker Wasu Khan in serious need of financial ...04:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Engin Altan Duzyatan, Esra Bilgic share condolences with Beirut04:10 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- Model Bella Hadid speaks out against racism within the fashion ...03:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020