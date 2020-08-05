Seven die as a rikshaw fell into river Indus in upper Kohistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2020
Seven die as a rikshaw fell into river Indus in upper Kohistan
Share

KOHISTAN - Seven people including five children of a same family died on Wednesday when a Rikshaw plunged into River Indus at Koz Kumala, Upper Kohistan.

While talking to APP, Station House Officer (SHO) Kumail Police Station Noor Nabi Shah confirmed that seven people including five children of a same family died as a Rikshaw fell into River Indus.

He further said the other two persons were also close relatives of the five children who have lost their lives in the incident.

After the accident, local police and rescue teams have reached the spot but owing to difficult terrain and low light the rescue operation would take time to recover the dead bodies of ill-fated passengers, Noor Nabi Shah added.

