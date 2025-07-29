Ecp Disqualifies Pti Mna Abdul Latif Chitrali Over Conviction In May 9 Cases

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Abdul Latif Chitrali, Member of the National Assembly from NA-1 Chitral, declaring his seat vacant.

According to ECP sources, Chitrali was disqualified following his conviction in cases related to the May 9 incidents. The commission announced its reserved verdict today.

The verdict stated that Chitrali has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

As a result, he has been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, a five-member ECP bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the disqualification case before reserving its decision.

As per the Constitution, any member of the assembly sentenced to more than two years in prison is ineligible to hold office.

Yesterday, the ECP disqualified Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha following their convictions by an anti-terrorism court.