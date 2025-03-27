FIA summons PTI leader Alia Hamza over ‘misuse’ of social media

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza over allegations of misusing social media to create discord against state institutions and spread fear among the public.

According to a notice issued by FIA Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad, Alia Hamza has been called for investigation before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by the Additional Director General of the Cyber Crime Wing.

She has been directed to appear on March 27 at 11 AM at FIA Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, National Police Foundation Office Building, Mauve Avenue, G-10/4.

The FIA has instructed her to bring her original identification and any relevant evidence. Failure to appear will be considered as having no defense to present.