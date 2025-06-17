Pakistan clears air on Iran Missile Supply Rumors amid Middle East Conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government sets record straight on claims of providing missiles to Iran as Middle East conflict intensified.

Islamabad firmly rejected recent international and social media reports claiming it provided non-nuclear ballistic missiles to Iran amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

Security and diplomatic sources in Pakistani capital termed these allegations baseless, unfounded, and part of propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Islamabad’s reputation.

The claims suggested Islamabad’s involvement in ongoing conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv while officials categorically denied any such involvement.

Diplomatic representatives specifically dismissed social media statement falsely linking to Pakistan a “nuclear response” threat against Israel in support of Iran. They also refuted suggestions that Pakistan’s military forces are participating alongside Iran in the conflict, labeling these reports as entirely fabricated.

Senior security officials linked these allegations to misinformation campaign by certain foreign and Indian media outlets seeking to draw Pakistan into manufactured controversies.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for peace and stability in the region and supports resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The denial comes amid ongoing missile exchanges between Israel and Iran, which have intensified calls from the international community for de-escalation and peaceful resolution.