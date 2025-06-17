Police arrest suspect involved in murder of Islamic University Islamabad’s female student

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested the suspect involved in the murder of a 22-year-old student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) inside the girls’ hostel.

The incident took place in April this year when the victim Iman, who residing in a private hostel with her friends, was shot dead.

Police said the suspect, who hails from Jhang, entered Feroz Hostel in the capital city when the girls started screaming out of fear. The situation prompted the suspect to order them to stay quiet, however he opened fire when they resisted.

Police stated that one of the bullets struck 22-year-old Iman, killing her on the spot. The suspect fled the scene and remained in hiding after the incident.

However, the police have now arrested him using modern technology.

DIG Islamabad Jawad Tariq, in a press conference, said: “The suspect is a resident of Feroz, Jhang, who forcefully entered the hostel and carried out the crime.

He has previously been charged in rape and motorcycle theft cases. We are pursuing this case based on solid evidence and will soon submit the challan to court to ensure justice for Iman.”