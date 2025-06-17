Traffic fines may increase massively from July 2025

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed a significant increase in traffic violation fines as part of the budget for next fiscal year 2025–26, aiming to enhance road safety and ensure stricter compliance with traffic regulations.

According to the proposed Finance Bill, fines for three-wheeler vehicles such as “Chingchi” rickshaws and loader rickshaws will see a sharp increase. The proposed range of fines spans from Rs200 to Rs 10,000, depending on the nature of the violation.

One of the key proposals includes a Rs5,000 fine for violating route permit conditions while the repeat offenders may face double penalties, further discouraging the misuse of public transport routes.

The bill also addresses concerns regarding fake driving licenses proposing a fine between Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 for those found operating vehicles using fraudulent licenses.

Additionally, the government plans to tackle the issue of underage driving by increasing penalties. Individuals under the age of 18 caught riding motorcycles may face a Rs3,000 fine, while underage car drivers may be fined up to Rs5,000.

These proposed measures reflect the provincial government’s intention to improve traffic discipline and reduce accidents, especially those involving unauthorized or underage drivers.

If approved, the new fines will be implemented during the upcoming fiscal year, starting from July 2025.