Tcl Launches Premium Soundbar Series In Pakistan

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand and a global leader in home entertainment technology, has officially introduced its Premium Soundbar Series to the Pakistani market. Designed to complement modern lifestyles and elevate home entertainment, the new lineup combines immersive audio performance with sleek design, offering a cinematic sound experience for every kind of viewer.

TCL Soundbar Lineup Includes:

TCL S55H

A sleek and compact 2.1 channel soundbar that delivers an immersive experience through its 120W Super Bass wireless subwoofer. Ideal for everyday entertainment setups, it combines powerful performance with space-saving design.

TCL Q75H

A robust 5.1.2 channel soundbar featuring RAY·DANZ technology, engineered to deliver multidimensional sound clarity. It provides a wider soundstage, making it perfect for those who crave rich and immersive home theatre experiences.

TCL Q85H

The flagship model in the series, this 7.1.4 channel soundbar offers an ultra-premium, surround-sound cinematic experience. Designed for audiophiles and movie lovers, it brings true depth and dimension to audio at home.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “By officially introducing our premium soundbars to the Pakistani market, we’re not only elevating home entertainment experiences but also giving consumers the confidence of authenticity, innovation, and unmatched service.”

The full TCL Soundbar Series is now available exclusively at all TCL Flagship Stores nationwide, with prices starting at just PKR 44,900. For more details, visit www.tclpakistan.com