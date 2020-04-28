Changan-Master Motors donates Karvaan Euro-IV Ambulance to Karachi city

KARACHI - In order to help extend support to medical facilities during the COVID-19 crisis, Changan-Master Motors is donating its state-of-the-art Karvaan Euro-IV ambulance for the people of Karachi. The ambulance was received by the Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, during a ceremony held at the Frere Hall, Karachi.

In order to offer consumers the very best in automotive technology, Master Motors has joined hands with Changan Automobiles, China’s leading auto manufacturer, as a joint-venture for vehicle production in Pakistan, and the global export hub for Changan RHD vehicles. As a responsible and caring corporate entity, Changan Master Motors strongly believes in the importance of contributing to society; this is all the more true during times of crisis. The company’s gesture of donating the state-of-the-art ambulance is to help meet the growing need for medical vehicles during the current pandemic.

The powerful Karvaan Euro-4 has a C10 engine with 1000cc, 16 valves, and DOHC 68HP; the vehicle is a life support ambulance and is best in class at an accessible price point. The ambulance will be used to transport critical patients to medical facilities; it is specially placed for this purpose given its life support capabilities. It has a spacious interior that provides ample room for treatment with a large oxygen tank and also having a dual air conditioning that gives comfortable transportation of patients and ensures minimal transport fatigue.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Danial Malik, CEO Changan Master Motors Limited, said, “Changan Master Motors is proud to be donating this life-saving Karvaan ambulance to the City of Karachi during the current pandemic. This incredible vehicle, which is the best of its class, will not only help in the fight against COVID-19 but will also be a positive addition to the city’s health facilities and a new benchmark in mobile healthcare.” Mr. Malik further lauded the efforts made by Mayor Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhtar and extended Master Group’s continued support for future endeavors. The Master Group has made many other contributions in the current struggle against the virus, ranging from ration donations to providing masks and PPE.

Changan-Master Motors believes in giving back to the community and this is just one of the many initiatives they have taken to playing their part in fighting this pandemic. Changan Motors is known for its top-class vehicles, holding a world record for autonomous driving. Changan vehicles are treasured due to their reputation for inbuilt quality, design, and technology in multiple countries.