PTA extends VPN registration deadline till Sept 30
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:18 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to further extend the VPN registration deadline for a period of two months till September 30, 2020 to facilitate businessmen and the general public for registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

This action has been taken in light of recommendations by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS (P@SHA), according to a statement issued by PTA on Monday.

PTA had initially issued the public notice mandating the registration of VPNs on June, 17 with the deadline of June 30. Afterwards, the deadline was extended to July 31 and now for the second time, the deadline has been pushed ahead until September end.

Legitimate VPN users are requested to approach their internet service providers for initiating VPN registration process.

