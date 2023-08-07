iPhone 15 Pro price predicted to increase in Pakistan

Apple is expected to release its eagerly awaited iPhone 15 series next month and there have been whispers of a $100 price increase for each model.

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 14, the new series is anticipated to offer four varieties: a base model, a Plus model, and the more costly pro models.

There are two noteworthy rumours that are worth mentioning that further speculation.

What specification Iphone 15 will have?

On the iPhone 15 models, some speculate that Apple may replace the lightning port with a USB-C connection.

The other is that Apple could decide to use Qualcomm chips in these products as their own new chips might not be available in time.

Upgrades to the cameras and displays may also be made, with the renowned Dynamic Island feature probably staying.

Let's focus on the anticipated pricing of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan right now.

What will be the PTA tax on new Iphone 15?

PTA tax on the iPhone 15 might go up because of the following reasons.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) levies taxes on cellphones depending on their monetary worth under the present taxation structure.

As a result, a larger phone's monetary worth corresponds to a higher PTA tax.

The highest PTA tax for iPhone 14 Pro models is now Rs131,000 for passport holders and Rs156,000 for those using their CNIC following the FBR's recent announcement of a tax cut.

Our estimate for the highest PTA tax on the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, taking into account the anticipated price increase of $100, would be around Rs150,000 for passport holders and approximately Rs170,000 for CNIC holders.

What could be the price of iPhone 15 in Pakistan?

It is anticipated that the iPhone 15 Pro would start at around Rs500,000 in Pakistan.

When will new iPhone 15 will be launched?

Apple is expected to have its biggest iPhone 15 announcement event on September 13.

According to 9To5Mac, mobile carriers have been covertly telling their staff to keep September 13 free of any prior commitments due to a major smartphone launch.

This oblique clue foreshadows a key smartphone-related discovery on that day. Furthermore, given Apple's frequent practise of holding its fall launch events in September, it's very possible that the corporation will continue this practise.

So, assuming this timing is correct, Apple will make an official announcement in the coming weeks or days.