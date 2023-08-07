Bear delays international flight at Dubai airport: Here's interesting story from aviation world

DUBAI - A bear became the reason for the delay of an international flight on Friday after it escaped from a crate in the cargo hold.

The Iraqi Airways plane was bound for Baghdad but was reportedly delayed by an hour as the animal caused disruption. Meanwhile, passengers were asked to disembark while the bear was sedated by a specialist team in Dubai and removed from the plane.

The airline issued an apology on Saturday and detailed the bear had escaped the crate “upon arrival at Dubai Airport.”

“The company apologizes to the passengers on the flight from Baghdad International Airport to Dubai Airport for reasons beyond the control of the company,” it said.

“Upon arrival at Dubai Airport, the animal escaped the crate specified for its shipment,” the airline said, adding that it was being transported in line with international animal welfare guidelines.

The airline did not reveal why the bear was being relocated or provide any information on its whereabouts after it was sedated and removed from the plane; the Dubai International Airport also did not comment on the matter.

Interestingly, it was revealed afterward that there were in fact two bears on board the flight. The incident managed to garner the attention of the government as Iraq’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, directed the country’s Ministry of Transport to open an investigation into the bear’s escape.