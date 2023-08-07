Search

Indian player fails to break Pakistani's challenge on live television

Noor Fatima 11:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
Despite the challenge put forth by an Indian player himself, the record of the Pakistani player could not break.

According to media outlets, the Indian player — Dharmendra — challenged to beat Rashid Naseem, a coveted martial arts player of Pakistan. 

Dharmendra was given a chance in Indian television program India's Got Talent, but failed by 1 to beat the record in coconut smashing. 

Naseem who had previously broken the record of with 35 coconuts smashed with his head 5 years ago, remains undefeated as Dharmendra could only manage to break 34 coconuts. 

For Dharmendra, A-list Indian actress Shilpa Shetty was also present in the program to support him.

Naseem, who is a Guinness World Record holder, shared that if government provides financial support, he can set more world records. 

After setting the world record, Naseem said, “I really worked hard for it with a hope that I will be successful in achieving it.”

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

