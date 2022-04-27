Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem sets two new world records

Source: A screengrab from Facebook video
ISLAMABAD – Acclaimed Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem broke records of Indian and Chinese athletes, taking his overall tally to 77 in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Naseem removed caps of 71 bottles with head in one minute, breaking the record of India’s Prabhakar Reddi who did 68 in 60 seconds.

The 32-year-old athlete also smashed the record of China's Xie Desheng by removing most (22) playing cards between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku.

He made these attempts in February this year in memory of legendry Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who died while climbing K2 in Feb 2021.

Rashid, who has set records in various forms of martial art, aims to achieve 100 Guinness World Records for Pakistan. 

