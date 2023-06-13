Current, former men, women footballers, officials to get scholarships in UK

LAHORE – The British High Commission in collaboration with Swindon Town Football Club brings a wonderful opportunity for both men and women football team players, current and former along with the coaches.
The initiative was launched at an event hosted by the Pakistan Football Federation at a local hotel in Lahore. PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, Head of Internal Communications British High Commission Mr. Shehryar Mirza, Head of Lahore Office, Clara Strandhoj and Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer, Reema Salman graced the occasion.
Swindon Town Football Club UK's Chevening Scholarship will now feature Pakistani players, coaches and professionals enrolling in a fully-funded Master-Degree Program in the UK. The selected players will get the opportunity to study with getting perks including fully-funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.
Haroon Malik, speaking on the occasion, said: "We are thankful to the British High Commission for this Swindon Town Football Club UK's Chevening Scholarship for our players, which is no doubt a good step towards the betterment of football on an academic level. Football is necessary and education should be mandatory for all players. Not only our current stars but former players, professionals and coaches will also be able to utilize the platform and benefit.
Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer, Ms. Reema, emphasized the importance of studying along with sports. The incentive offered by the Swindon Town Football Club will pan out for Pakistan. This will not only enhance the knowledge of players but also strengthen the ties between the two countries."Our aim is to further strengthen the ties between the British High Commission and Pakistan Football Federation through sports and education," she added.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
