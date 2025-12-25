In a first: Pakistan’s transgender captain takes the wheel at Online Cab Startup

ISLAMABAD – A ride-hailing startup appointed Pakistan’s first transgender captain, sending powerful message about inclusion and equal opportunity in the country’s transport sector.

The decision is far more than a routine hire, it represents deliberate effort to break down the long-standing barriers that have kept transgender professionals out of the industry. Over 80% of transgender individuals in Pakistan struggle to secure stable employment, making this appointment a significant step toward social and economic empowerment.

The new captain faced years of discrimination growing up in traditional household, is now being recognized for her professional driving skills rather than her gender identity. The company’s leadership stressed that this is not a token gesture, but a genuine commitment to workplace inclusion and equal opportunity.

Local advocates hailed move as practical stride toward social acceptance, viewing it as more than a symbolic gesture. Pakistan has already seen notable milestones for its transgender community in recent years, and this historic appointment marks another visible and inspiring shift in the nation’s journey toward inclusivity.

Several online startups in Pakistan are transforming own workforce, driving social change and challenging long-held prejudices across the transport sector.