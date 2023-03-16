Transgender rights: CII terms 'self-perceived identity' un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has reached the conclusion that “self-perceived identity” is un-Islamic.

These views were expressed by CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday after the council reviewed the Transgender Persons (Rights of Protection) Rules.

Addressing a press conference, Qibla said these rules were framed in continuation of the Transgender Act and contained several provisions and clauses which were not compatible with Sharia.

The council also raised concerns over the problems faced by the intersex and the transgender persons. Protection of basic human rights of these persons must be ensured, Qibla added.

Qibla said the council also examined the amendment bills presented by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Representatives of the transgender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil society organisations, the National Database and Registration Authority and Ministry of Human Rights also participated in the meeting.

Council passes Islamophobia resolution

Moreover, the council passed a resolution in connection with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and hailed the UN decision to celebrate it on March 15 annually.

The resolution said, “It noted that certain elements in the West and some other countries were engaged in nefarious designs to create an atmosphere of fear and hatred towards Islam and Muslims, due to which there were serious threats to the global peace.”