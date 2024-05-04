Search

Imad Wasim addresses rumours about rift with Babar Azam

11:34 PM | 4 May, 2024
Imad Wasim addresses rumours about rift with Babar Azam
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with captain Babar Azam, dismissing any rifts and emphasizing the team's collective focus on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under Azam's leadership.

Imad affirmed Pakistan's commitment to Azam's captaincy, expressing solidarity with him. He suggested that Azam's reinstatement as captain might be because of his potential to lead the team to victory in the upcoming World Cup.

Additionally, Imad expressed his personal aspirations to deliver on the field and fulfill his role within the team during the tournament.

The Pakistan squad is gearing up for their tour of Ireland, with preparations underway at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While some players have commenced training, others like Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan are set to join the camp soon.

However, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan will miss the ongoing training sessions, with commitments elsewhere. They will link up with the squad in Ireland.

The team's schedule includes three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England, before heading to the United States for the T20 World Cup. The final squad for the World Cup, initially comprising 18 players, will be trimmed to 15 after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

