Imad Wasim addresses rumours about rift with Babar Azam

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with captain Babar Azam, dismissing any rifts and emphasizing the team's collective focus on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under Azam's leadership.
Imad affirmed Pakistan's commitment to Azam's captaincy, expressing solidarity with him. He suggested that Azam's reinstatement as captain might be because of his potential to lead the team to victory in the upcoming World Cup.
Additionally, Imad expressed his personal aspirations to deliver on the field and fulfill his role within the team during the tournament.
The Pakistan squad is gearing up for their tour of Ireland, with preparations underway at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While some players have commenced training, others like Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan are set to join the camp soon.
However, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan will miss the ongoing training sessions, with commitments elsewhere. They will link up with the squad in Ireland.
The team's schedule includes three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England, before heading to the United States for the T20 World Cup. The final squad for the World Cup, initially comprising 18 players, will be trimmed to 15 after the first T20I against England on May 22.
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
