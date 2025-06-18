Pakistan qualify for Nations Hockey Cup semifinal on goal difference

Pakistan has qualified for the semifinals of the FIH Nations Hockey Cup on the basis of a better goal difference. The semifinal clash against France is scheduled for Friday.

In the ongoing tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia needed to beat Japan by a margin of two goals to advance. However, Japan scored in the final four minutes, clearing Pakistan’s path to the semifinals.

Both Pakistan and Malaysia ended the group stage with four points each, but Pakistan edged ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Earlier, Pakistan lost a close match to New Zealand with a scoreline of 4–3.

For Pakistan, Abdul Rehman scored twice in quick succession in the 13th and 14th minutes, while Rana Waheed Ashraf netted the third goal in the 28th minute.

New Zealand’s Scott Cosslett scored a hat-trick, and Nicewood added another goal to seal the win.