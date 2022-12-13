Rawalpindi pitch gets 'below average' rating from ICC after England Test

ISLAMABAD – Andy Pycroft of the ICC’s elite panel has rated the pitch at Rawalpindi Stadium as ‘below average’ and the venue has received one demerit point after the Test between Pakistan and England.

The elite panel maintained that the pitch in Pakistan garrison city was very flat which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler, calling it a key reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees said the pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself, saying it was not an even contest between bat and ball.

The top cricket body officials presented the report as England racked up a world record on the first day of the maiden Test.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja earlier called it ‘embarrassing’ as he lamented ‘dark ages of pitch preparation’ for such historic games. Ramiz, a former cricket, said this is not a good advert for cricket, saying Pakistan is a better cricketing nation than this.

Rawalpindi stadium gets the second demerit point as the pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia was also rated as below average.

Authorities hold the power to suspend venues for a year if they pick up five demerit points. If any venue picks up 10 demerit points, the suspension remains active for five years.