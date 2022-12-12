PAKvENG: England seal historic Test series win against Pakistan
Share
MULTAN – England took an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Pakistan in their three-match Test series with a 26-run win in the second game at Multan Stadium on Monday.
Robinson lastly outclassed the last Pakistani batter, Mohammad Ali, as England rejoiced after clinching the historic series, being played in South Asian country after 17 years.
England's right-arm quick Mark Wood pulled out a sensational comeback for visitors as he removed Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel to hang the second test in balance.
HISTORY MADE!! 🏴#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/4yO3GXspea— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 12, 2022
Nawaz played a sensational knock of 46 off 62 balls to put Pakistan on top with Saud Shakeel equally contributing with his A-game.
Pakistani middle order crumbled as Joe Root outfoxed star all-rounder Faheem Ashraf early. Wood then outfoxed two Pakistan players in successive overs to take his side in a leading position.
Pakistan was 291-7 at Lunch as England earlier frustrated by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz's partnership as the duo survived a second new ball taken after 80 overs.
On Day 3, England was bowled out for 275 in the second innings, with Harry Brook scoring his second century of the historic tour while Pakistan was at198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test.
PAKvENG: Pakistan reach 198-4 in pursuit of 355 ... 05:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
MULTAN – Pakistan are 198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test in Multan and still require another 157 ...
- Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif10:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ ...04:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- After Google, TikTok set to open office in Pakistan02:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England seal historic Test series win against Pakistan02:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
-
- SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator Azam Swati in more ...01:07 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
-
- Hanish Qureshi slays sizzling look while enjoying soul fest with ...11:13 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Kate Winslet reveals how she beat Tom Cruise’s underwater record11:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022