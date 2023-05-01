Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag 4th position in a Grand Prix

LONDON – Enaam Ahmed has become the first Pakistani to finish in top 5 in the INDY NXT Grand Prix, a mega Formula car racing event held in Albama, United States, on Sunday.

The race was organised at the Barber Motorsports Park and 18 players took part in the competition. Ahmed, who is a British-Pakistani and loves to car racing since early age, managed to grab the fourth position in the event.

The elated sportsman shared the news on his Instagram and wrote: “P9-P4 and lot of points, hope you guys enjoyed the race”.

“I am very happy with the result and the efforts put in by my team Cape Motorsports, especially as this is their first year in this series. I picked up a lot of points and was pleased to finish ahead of the championship leader. There were some issues in the first 3-5 minutes but I was able to overcome these and there was no looking back,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by local media after results were announced. He said it was an honour for him to fly the Pakistani flag on his car.

Meanwhile, Danish Driver Christian Rasmussen won the first position as he led all 35 laps to drive his No. 6 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry to a 1.9983-second victory over rookie teammate Nolan Siegel in the No. 39 HMD Motorsports with DCR car.

Toby Sowery rounded out the podium finishers in third in the No. 14 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. It was Sowery’s first INDY NXT start since 2021, as he was filling in this weekend for regular driver Josh Pierson, who had clashing commitments in the World Endurance Championship sports car race at Spa-Francorchamps.