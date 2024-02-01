Former Test cricketer Sami Aslam ties the knot in Lahore

LAHORE – Former Test cricketer of Pakistan Sami Aslam, who had gone to the US for better future in cricketer, has tied the knot in Lahore.

The stylish opener announced the development in a post on Facebook where he also shared the couple photos.

The photos are from their “Baraat” and “Walima” ceremonies as the couple looked perfect for their big day.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsamiaslam999%2Fposts%2F916000813431227&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="645" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

Social media users and cricket fans congratulated the couple on their marriage and extended best wishes for their future.

Sami Aslam played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2015 and 2017 before joining Major League Cricket. He was a left-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm off spin bowler.