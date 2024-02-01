Search

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace prize

06:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
WASHINGTON, DC – US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) has nominated former President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his groundbreaking efforts to foster peace and cooperation between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates through the Abraham Accords.

In 2020, Trump negotiated the normalisation agreements between Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan, which were signed in December 2020 and January 2021, she said in a press release shared on her website.

 Trump also worked diligently to lay the groundwork for a future normalisation agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded for the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt in 1978 and for the Oslo Accords in 1994.

 Yet, the Abraham Accords, achieved by President Trump, continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. Today, Tenney nominated former President Donald Trump to recognize his efforts in achieving these historic normalization agreements.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” said Congresswoman Tenney. 

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals,’ and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false”. 

Trump, who is the current front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee, has been nominated for the fourth time for the Nobel award for the Abraham Accords.

