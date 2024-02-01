Elan creative director Khadijah Shah is back in business

Pakistani fashion icon Khadija Shah is back in the spotlight, rejoining her design houses — Elan and Zaha — after months of detention over the May 9 attacks.
Shah, a vocal supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested in May 2023 following violent protests that erupted after the arrest of party leader Imran Khan.
An Instagram post on Wednesday marked her official return, featuring a poster declaring "Our Creative Director Khadijah Shah is back: Elan Reignites." Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude to supporters.
"I am eternally grateful to our Pakistani followers for their unmitigated support and love," Shah wrote. "I believe it was the power of your collective prayers that brought me home, and I am certain of that." Emerging stronger from the ordeal, Shah declared her renewed passion and commitment to her craft. "I am back with more zeal, passion, and creativity than ever before," she stated. "Together, we are poised to write a new chapter of rejuvenation, creativity, and cutting-edge ideas and design."
Patriotism remains a core value for Shah, who emphasized her dedication to her country. "Pakistan has always been, and always will be, my first and foremost love," she affirmed. "I am committed to continuing to serve and strive for my country and its people."
Shah's return comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Pakistan. The May 9 protests led to numerous arrests and party defections, highlighting the country's complex political landscape.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
