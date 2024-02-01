Search

Elan creative director Khadijah Shah is back in business

Web Desk
06:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Source: Khadija Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani fashion icon Khadija Shah is back in the spotlight, rejoining her design houses — Elan and Zaha — after months of detention over the May 9 attacks.

Shah, a vocal supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested in May 2023 following violent protests that erupted after the arrest of party leader Imran Khan.

An Instagram post on Wednesday marked her official return, featuring a poster declaring "Our Creative Director Khadijah Shah is back: Elan Reignites." Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude to supporters.

"I am eternally grateful to our Pakistani followers for their unmitigated support and love," Shah wrote. "I believe it was the power of your collective prayers that brought me home, and I am certain of that." Emerging stronger from the ordeal, Shah declared her renewed passion and commitment to her craft. "I am back with more zeal, passion, and creativity than ever before," she stated. "Together, we are poised to write a new chapter of rejuvenation, creativity, and cutting-edge ideas and design."

Patriotism remains a core value for Shah, who emphasized her dedication to her country. "Pakistan has always been, and always will be, my first and foremost love," she affirmed. "I am committed to continuing to serve and strive for my country and its people."

Shah's return comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Pakistan. The May 9 protests led to numerous arrests and party defections, highlighting the country's complex political landscape.

Quetta court orders immediate release of PTI’s Khadija Shah

Web Desk

