Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat's sudden death
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi. He was found unconscious at his house and was rushed to a hospital.
As the news of his sudden demise spread like wildfire, politicians, people and celebrities have expressed shock, and grief and offered condolences to the family.
Pakistani stars like Feroze Khan, Armeena Rana Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Zhalay, Minal Khan, Sanum Jung and many more took to their social media handle and prayed for the departed soul.
Rest in peace #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/W9W5ZghJzG— Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) June 9, 2022
Aamir liaqat hussain passed away, inna lillahay wa inna elaihay rajeeon— madeha naqvi (@madehanaqvi) June 9, 2022
We plan as if we’re going to live forever but aglay lamhay ka pata nahi hota. Life can be taken away in an instant. Shocking! #amirliaquat— Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) June 9, 2022
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ#amirliaquat— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) June 9, 2022
And that’s the filth that social media has. The Dark Power. It can ruin people and throw them into a pit of hollowness. And now suddenly Amir Liaqat becomes a sad and shocking demise. Why is everyone shocked? Wasn’t every passed video of him a lead to where he is now?— Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) June 9, 2022
Liaquat's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead.
Moreover, the initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
