Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat's sudden death
Web Desk
05:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat's sudden death
Source: Instagram
Share

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi. He was found unconscious at his house and was rushed to a hospital.

As the news of his sudden demise spread like wildfire, politicians, people and celebrities have expressed shock, and grief and offered condolences to the family.

Pakistani stars like Feroze Khan, Armeena Rana Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Zhalay, Minal Khan, Sanum Jung and many more took to their social media handle and prayed for the departed soul.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dua Malik (@duamalik)

Liaquat's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Moreover, the initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Aamir Liaquat’s last video message before his ... 03:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Former PTI MNA and popular TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49 on ...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat’s caretaker shares his last ...
06:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with ...
06:45 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania expresses deep ...
05:34 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Film about Prophet Muhammad's daughter removed ...
04:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s last video message before his ...
03:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Watch - Saboor Aly narrowly escapes fire accident ...
03:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat’s caretaker shares his last moments before being found dead at home
06:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr