Aamir Liaquat’s caretaker shares his last moments before being found dead at home
Popular television personality and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi.
DIG East Muquddas Haider stated that Husain's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead.
He added that preliminary reports show no foul play. However, a post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
While the real cause of Aalim Online's anchor has not been disclosed, Aamir's caretaker has come forward with a statement where he reveals details about Liaquat's last moments. He said that Liaquat’s family members were not with him when he died.
Earlier today, the former PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) was found dead at home. He was 49. He was married thrice.
