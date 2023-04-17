Inside Rahma Khan's intimate engagement ceremony

Rahma Khan, a talented and stunning young Pakistani television actor, entrepreneur, and owner of the clothing brand By Rahma Khan, has become a household name in Pakistan due to her exceptional performances in numerous hit dramas.

Recently, Rahma Khan announced her engagement in an intimate function where only family members were invited.

The news and beautiful pictures were shared by her industry friend, Maryam Noor, who was also invited to the engagement ceremony. Maryam posted stunning pictures of Rahma Khan with her fiancé and even shared a picture of her ring.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a delightful moment with her fans by posting a picture of her beloved husband. In the caption, she wrote "Alhumdulillah" and added a heart emoji to signify her love for him.

Her attire was simply stunning, featuring an off-white dress complemented by an intricately embroidered lacy shirt. Her luscious wavy hair and minimal yet radiant makeup completed the overall look, making her appear even more enchanting.

Fans and colleagues of the actress are overjoyed with the news and have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

On the work front, Her notable dramas include Mera Yaar Mila Day, Be Rukhi, Nikah, Wania, Chand Ki Pariyan, Dard Ka Rishta, Jatan, Soteli, and Tum Mere Paas Raho.