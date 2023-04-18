PAKvNZ, 3rd T20I: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs

LAHORE – New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in the third game of the five-match T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan. New Zealand set a 164-run target for Pakistan at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Pakistan could score only 159 runs at the loss of all wickets in 20 overs.
Pakistan are now leading the series 2-1 with back-to-back victories over New Zealand in the first and second T20Is of 88 and 38 runs, respectively.
We are set a target of 164 after @iShaheenAfridi and @HarisRauf14 lead the bowling effort 🎯#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/sDplFBF7Ye— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 17, 2023
New Zealand still have a chance to win the series, but they must do it by winning all three of the remaining T20 games.
The outcome of this game may be significantly influenced by the toss. The side that wins the toss at the location typically bats first and effectively defends the score, as has been seen recently.
The match started at 9pm PST.
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
Tom Latham (captain, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
