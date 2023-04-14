PAKvNZ: Pakistan bat first against New Zealand in T20I series opener

LAHORE – Pakistan on Friday won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the first game of the five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.
The match will start at 9:00pm PST.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan will play their first T20I here since October 2022, when they played England in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan have won 10 of the 18 matches here since 2015 and the venue has provided viewers action their money’s worth with 8.13 runs being scored per over.
For the Kiwis, it is an unchartered territory as they have never played a T20I in Pakistan. They will hope to bank on the experience of their recent tour of Karachi when they played two Tests and three One-Day Internationals across December and January and the data available to them about the venue, but playing in Gaddafi Stadium against a full-fledged Pakistan side will be a challenging ask.
Pakistan already have an upper-hand as they have defeated New Zealand four times in the last five matches, the most recent one being a convincing seven-wicket win in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney. That only defeat was during the tri-series in Christchurch, which Pakistan won, just before the World Cup.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
